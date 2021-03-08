Bill Fullen’s commentary was spot on ("Rush Limbaugh obit was full of venom, half-truths, bias," The Daily News, March 4). Whether we appreciated Rush Limbaugh or not, whether we supported Trump or not, over 74,000,000 people will not be silenced.
Rush Limbaugh may be dead, but his message isn't. Stand up for free speech. Support your right to free speech by speaking your mind like Rush did and Trump does.
Erna Pelto
Texas City
