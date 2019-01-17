The radical socialists have co-opted the Democratic Party name. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer confirm they will not consider any border security funding that includes a barrier, regardless of whether the partial shutdown has ended.
I ask you to fact-check these people regularly, as you have President Trump. Also, a fact-based piece on the Secure Fence Act, which is still in effect, but lacking in full implementation due to holdup on the funding.
Working border patrol agents, as well as Obama's ex-chief of border patrol, reiterate the crisis at our border, and the need for increased security and barriers now, as the continual caravans approach and increase. So deep is the Democratic hatred of Trump, that there are no "moderate Democrats" who will compromise.
I could never embrace the Democratic Party that booed God and Jerusalem at their convention, and sanctions the murder of unborn infants. Sounds like the Rev. James Daniels chooses to stand with the goats. Personally, I will stay with my shepherd.
Sandra Woodford
Texas City
