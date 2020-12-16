In response to Bill Fullen's commentary ("US passing through socialism on way to communism," The Daily News, Dec. 16): I've known Fullen for years. I've known we had opposing political views, but we've been cordial. His column says the Democrats will lead the United States through socialism to communism. I don't believe that. I believe Republicans would lead the U.S. through Donald Trump to an autocratic dictatorship.
Can I change Fullen's beliefs? Not likely. Will he change mine? No. Can he and I have a peaceful co-existence? Absolutely.
Would he save me from drowning, if he could? I think so. Would I save him? Of course.
We respect each other as human beings. As a country, we've fought wars to retain the right for each of us to express opinions on any subject without retribution, which gives us the right to differ in our opinions from those of our neighbors.
But we can still have civil discourse without taking up arms against each other. As a nation, we must begin healing the great political divide our country faces. It must begin with each of us individually.
To be a democracy we must have at least two political parties or we become an autocracy. Let's don't let that happen.
Bill Love
Galveston
This Letter does not help things. It's mean spirited.
