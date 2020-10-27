Imagine the economic magnitude of what will happen to Harris, Galveston, Jefferson and Brazoria counties if Joe Biden is elected and successfully implements his clearly stated goal of completely phasing out fossil fuels by 2035 — it ain’t pretty, rather it’s downright horrifying.
Our financial prosperity in these counties and so many more across the nation will be destroyed, wiped out, never to return — period.
Should a person support President Trump who has restored this nation to being an oil exporter, supports a clean environment more than most nations, didn’t contribute to initiating this nation going into a state of panic over the pandemic (anybody remember no toilet paper — imagine if the president had said the sky is falling) rather he remained calm and unleashed private industry, military and governmental agencies to work together creating vaccines and effective treatments in record time showing real leadership — so much more good could be mentioned here.
Alternative Joe Biden clearly plans, promises to rip our economy to shreds with his fossil fuel plan — his pandemic plans reflect the very things President Trump is already doing.
Use your head, go vote, and please vote Trump.
Morris Parrott
Texas City
(2) comments
The petrochemical industry is very important to this area. Biden's ideas would cripple that industry. China manufactures solar panels. No wonder Biden favors them. Some are made in this country but are far more expensive. Then there's the storage cells which are hardly pollution free. Ditto for wind.
Natural gas is one of the so called "fossil fuels" Biden would eliminate even though it burns clean.
[thumbup] E G Wiley
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.