I'm urging Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls to reconsider the proposed PPP grants and loans. I qualified for the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan; however, I have yet to receive a dime.
It’s ridiculous how citizens pay taxes on time yet the government can't pay us when we need it the most on time. We need maximum EIDL, grant and loans for small business to be capped at $100 million.
Terrance Nance
Webster
