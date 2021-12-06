The liberal media and their Democrat puppets claim the 2020 election wasn’t stolen. There's plenty of evidence they “rigged” it with illegal revisions of state election laws, letting them create, harvest and count illegal ballots.

The liberal media told Democrats revising state laws could make election fraud look legal. Governors, attorneys general and local officials changed election laws only legislatures can change. Forty-seven state legislatures are correcting election laws to make it harder to create or harvest illegal ballots. To steal/rig future elections, progressives need loopholes.

The liberal media is already looking for loopholes progressives need to steal again.

Gary Miller

Texas City 

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Gary, in the last almost 30 years, the Republican Party has won the popular vote for the presidency exactly one time. I hate to tell you but your party was dying out even before you hitched your wagon to #worstpresidentever.

