A Planned Unit Development allows flexibility within the constraints of zoning. In addition to adding value to a property and its developer, a PUD should add value to the community and the neighborhood where it’s located.
Potential benefits of a PUD to a community include neighborhood improvements, efficient site design and usage, additional or preserved open space, lower costs for street construction, or lower maintenance costs for the municipality.
A poor reason for issuing a PUD is to use it as a mechanism to clean up a mess, or to bring non-compliant properties into compliance by changing the rules.
The PUD then rewards the property owner’s non-compliance, increasing the utility and the market value of the property at cost to the value and integrity of the neighborhood.
The neighbors and neighborhoods who fought for residential zoning during the Land Development Regulations revision pay the price today and for the future, long after the current tenants leave, or the property is sold. The PUD stays, the neighbors are stuck with whatever and whoever comes next, and the property owner learns that pushing the regulatory envelop is OK.
Paul Sivon
Galveston
