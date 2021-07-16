Recent weeks have been filled with discussions of adding city marshals to answer complaints at short-term rentals at a cost of about $2 million annually. The city is considering the cost could be paid by annual fees on the owners of short-term rentals.
How absurd.
There is no data to show short-term rentals have more police complaints about trash and disorderly conduct than hotels, or private homes, or residents or day tourists.
I have had a short-term rental on the island for several years and there has never been a complaint filed on our property.
Where is personal responsibility for businesses and homeowners?
If a property is having numerous complaints filed against it, the city should issue the homeowner or violator a warning or a fine.
Before the city considers a solution, it needs to spend time to determine whether a problem really exists.
Lynn Donovan
Galveston
(1) comment
"Where is personal responsibility for businesses and homeowners?" There is no personal responsibility that's why we need our Constables' help.
