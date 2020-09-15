Paul Sivon’s entreaty, that getting rid of beach trash cans would ensure their cleanliness, is pure fantasy ("Want a trash-free beach? Get rid of the trash cans," The Daily News, Sept. 9).
The cleanest place in America is Disney World, where in the entire park one will never be more than 30 feet from a receptacle. Sivon is unfortunately under the impression that being punitive creates the world he wants to see.
We agree it’s imperative to create a culture of caring for the beach, but I believe in leading by example. Creating more cleanliness infrastructure provides guests the opportunity to do the right thing.
Does Sivon suggest our money is better spent paying police overtime for ticketing? Surely the money it would take to increase police enforcement of littering would be better spent adding trash cans and sanitation runs.
Not to mention the selective enforcement that comes with minor infractions would likely put Galveston back in national headlines. Getting rid of trash cans communicates that we don’t care enough as a community to do the work, and we seek only to punish our guests.
If trash collection is under budget, then there are better ways to fix it. Adding trash cans will make beaches cleaner, draw more visitors and increase city coffers.
Coral Beach
Galveston
