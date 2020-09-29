In response to the article ("Close call with storm renews debate over Ike Dike," The Daily News, Sept. 23): We're concerned about the lingering need for more science and engineering devoted to this project. After more than a decade, there are still some key unknowns with the proposed coastal barrier, including where the material needed for construction and maintenance will come from and what are the environmental impacts of acquiring this material, including the impact on fisheries with the proposed dredging of Sabine and Heald banks? And the economic impact from the long-term construction of this project.
We must embrace the cost-effective way — protecting our natural habitats that buffer communities and provide important ecosystem benefits. Work with nature by regularly renourishing our beaches, constructing and elevating our homes and businesses to withstand hurricanes and improve evacuation routes to keep people out of harm’s way.
Advocate for resilient coastal structures that protect our community but don't alter the ecology of the bay or island. Strategies that should be employed now include restricting development in at-risk coastal areas, enforcement of setbacks from shorelines and dunes, maintaining open spaces that double as flood protection and recreation areas in coastal plains, protection of wetlands and marshes, and promote development in urban areas.
Dr. John Anderson and Joanie Steinhaus
Galveston
