Galveston is a great place to head up to for the day or weekend if you're from anywhere around the Houston area. There are great restaurants and many sources of entertainment such as The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier.
My only concern with Galveston is the cars being allowed on the beaches. When you head to the beach for just one day, the easiest place to park would be right on the beach, but I think that this takes away from the beach. When you're trying to relax and listen to the waves you're interrupted by the noise of cars driving very close to you.
I don’t think that cars should be allowed to be driven on the beach nor be parked there. I believe that more trash and pollution are being put into our ocean when cars are around. Overall, I highly recommend taking a short trip to Galveston. It's a great place for a brief stay.
Emma De Los Santos
Houston
Editor's note: It's state law, not local ordinances, that allow vehicles on Texas beaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.