Galveston City Council desperately needs to do something about golf carts on Seawall Boulevard.
We were at our island house the week before and during Memorial Day weekend. Traffic was heavily clogged with all the visitors, and carts just exacerbated the problem.
The seawall speed limit is 35 mph — carts do 16 to 17 mph at best. I was behind a cart loaded with seven people maintaining a 7 mph speed.
On May 29, there were carts in both lanes so everything was backed up.
Frustrations are going to create real problems if something isn’t done.
Adrian Raymer
Hickory Creek
