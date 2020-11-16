We fell back Nov. 1; winter offers five or more hours less daylight every day. Summertime offers 13 to 14.5 hours of daily sunlight. Daylight saving time and standard time offer the same number of hours of daylight.
State Sen. Judith Zaffirini filed a bill to abolish daylight saving time in Texas. It would allow the voters to opt to abolish daylight saving time and end time changes or to keep daylight saving time and keep changing the clocks twice a year. Please help me get SJR13 to abolish daylight saving time passed.
The federal Uniform Time Act doesn't permit year-round daylight time. Scientists, doctors and teachers state daylight saving time is harmful. Permanent standard time is best for health, safety, children and workers. Standard time is the safest for students waiting for a school bus in the mornings. Permanent daylight saving time would delay Texas' sunrises for 4.5 months. Sunrise would be from 8:40 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Christmas morning.
Please join the Campaign to Opt Out of Daylight Saving Time in Texas.
Martha Habluetzel
Ingleside
(2) comments
Don't change your clocks. Just show up an hour early or an hour late depending on the season.[beam]
[thumbdown] NO! E G Wiley
