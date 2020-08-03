The Daily News usually gets it right with their "local is better" editorials opposing preemption of local control, but not this time ("Decisions about school reopening belong at local level," The Daily News, July 31).
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's non-binding guidance suggesting schools disregard a local health authority's order about when it's safe for students to gather on campus is legally and factually incorrect, including repeated misuse of the word "quarantine." The issue isn't about pitting local educators against state-centralized bureaucrats. It’s about who has local public health and medical expertise.
I wouldn't go to a school for an appendectomy and I wouldn't go to a hospital for a lesson on the binomial theorem. Both local educators and local health officials have specialized knowledge, but only one has professional public health and medical expertise to make decisions on whether it's safe in the local area to congregate in large groups to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The local health official wins that contest every time.
The Daily News should support both local decision-making and the local health expertise of our local health authorities like Drs. Philip Keiser, Umair Shah in Harris County and David Persse in Houston).
Allison Winnike
Santa Fe
(1) comment
School officials will listen to the advice of the health community, parents, teachers, students and others in the community before making a decision.
Are you wearing goggles or a face shield? Dr. Fauci recommends it but looking at the county I only see a few.
