The critics of President Trump seem to be great at pointing out his misstatements, but they fail to recognize the misstatements of their own leaders.
Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Andrew Cuomo and other Democrats made totally wrong statements and predictions early on in the COVID-19 pandemic.
All of us, including our elected officials and experts, are learning about this pandemic as we go. A little unity and understanding will go a long way instead of constant criticism.
When Biden doesn't gets his facts straight it's a "gaffe." When Trump does the same thing it's a "lie."
Bill Valentine
Galveston
