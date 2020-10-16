I got a chuckle out the article about Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce not endorsing any candidates ("In council vote, Galveston facing possible sea change," The Daily News, Oct. 13).
It didn't bother to mention that Brian Maxwell had circulated a memo that threatened to cut off funding to the chamber and included excluding them from meetings if they endorsed a candidate. He apparently was concerned they would endorse someone other than Craig Brown.
Also, it failed to mention that former Mayor Jim Yarbrough waited to step down until after there couldn't be a special election to replace him, which ensured Brown would serve as mayor pro tem.
I don't like it when manipulation, threats and intimidation are used to influence an election. Let Maxwell, Yarbrough and the chamber endorse the candidate of their choice, and then let the voters decide.
Doug Cobb
Galveston
