I spent last week with the Galveston Beach Patrol in its Wave Watchers Academy, and wish to express my appreciation for this exceptional opportunity.
Chief Peter Davis and a cadre of lifeguards instructed us in a wide range of subjects: beach safety, reading the waves and understanding the currents, and the protocols of the beach patrol in various emergencies. We learned about first aid on the beach, and received Red Cross CPR certification.
Davis recounted the fascinating history of the Galveston Beach Patrol, and he's rightfully proud of the skill level and accomplishments of the current Beach Patrol, which has a national and international reputation.
It was a full, rich program taught by truly excellent teachers. I've always had respect for the men and women who guard Galveston’s beachgoers, but I now hold them in the very highest regard. Beyond their remarkable physical fitness, beyond their keen lifeguarding skills, they're wonderful, dedicated individuals who work hard every day to keep us safe.
Thank you to the entire team for your work on behalf of us all, and thank you for sharing your expertise with me.
Dorothy Baker
Galveston
