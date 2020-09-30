Charles Killebrew’s commentary ("If you're reading this, you’ve benefited from Trump,” The Daily News, Sept. 26-27) left me in awe of some of his accusations. However, I'm happy my neighbor and his retirement portfolio are doing well.
Sadly, my life isn't better than it was four years ago. My part-time job income has been cut by two-thirds, I haven't seen a performance at The 1894 Grand Opera House, an Astros live game or had lunch with a group of friends whose friendship I've shared for 30 years.
But Charlie, I will take your advice on voting with my brain. Here’s hoping you do the same.
Tonka Lane
Galveston
