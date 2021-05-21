One of the largest, if not the largest, millionaire tax dodges was the ability for the wealthy who live in high-tax states to deduct their state and local income taxes from their federal income tax returns.
Trump and Republicans did away with this loophole rightfully claiming that the loophole forced taxpayers in fiscally responsible states to subsidize irresponsible state budgets in Illinois, New York and California.
Now that the left has control, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is listening to her rich friends and trying to get the millionaire tax deduction back into the federal tax code. Self-proclaimed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders is standing against them, along with every Republican senator.
Say what you might about Sanders, but at least he walks his talk. At least his idea of socialism isn't of the hypocritical variety. The rest of the Democrats demand American taxpayers fund Marxist dreams of universal equity, including undocumented immigrants, until their donors’ bank accounts become a target of fiscal responsibility.
Katrina Evenhouse
Dickinson
