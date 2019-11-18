Randy Weber’s column is so typical of the GOP ("Dems conducting impeachment in search of a crime," The Daily News, Nov. 16). Don’t he and the Republicans understand they lost the 2018 midterms because of "The Donald?"
I mean, they feel they’re required to be in lockstep with this orange-haired pink guy who only has a third of the country’s support.
Don’t he and his party realize there are more Democrats vying for the 2020 nomination than ever? He bemoans "crimes." Well, Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen are jailed, and now Roger Stone, next Michael Flynn? Like my Daddy used to say, “If there’s that much smoke, there’s some fire somewhere.”
Randy, y’all better wake up and smell the coffee, or that "Trump train" you referenced in your column is going to derail the entire GOP next year.
Mike Allison
Bacliff
(1) comment
LOL![thumbdown]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.