President Obama had children put in cyclone fence pens away from their parents when he was president because it’s the law — not Trump’s law.
Whenever anyone in this country is put in jail for breaking the law (such as crossing the border illegally), their children are separated from them. If there are no family members around, the children are turned over to CPS. Since all of the children’s relatives (the ones from Mexico or Central America) are not here they have to be put in places that the government provides for them. Also, no child from birth through 4 years of age have ever left their mother’s side.
The Democrats don’t want you to know that over 10,000 children (from the Pacific to Brownsville) have crossed the border without their parents, led by someone called a coyote. The Democrats (most of them) have to be told what to believe by a movie star, a late-night TV show host, or a professional athlete because they don’t know how to find out the truth themselves.
The majority of all big newspapers and news stations are owned by Democrats, so it shows they are out to ruin Trump since losing the election.
Robert Filidei
Texas City
