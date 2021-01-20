I saw on the local news during the weekend of Jan. 17 that 25,000 National Guard members and other law enforcement had been deployed in Washington for the inauguration.
This made me wonder, where did all these forces come from this week?
I also have a second question: Where were forces like them when Chicago, New York, Portland and Seattle were experiencing their riots and takeovers? Why did the mayors of these cities and state governors seem to ignore private property being destroyed?
If anyone can answer these questions rationally, please respond.
Erna Pelto
Texas City
(1) comment
"During a press conference on Friday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) defended her refusal to deploy the National Guard to Portland despite Mayor Ted Wheeler’s request that she do so by stating that the city needs and she is relying on “our trained law enforcement” and that the Guard isn’t properly trained."
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/09/04/oregon-gov-im-not-deploying-national-guard-to-portland-because-they-arent-trained-or-needed/
“No, we do not need, nor do we think it’s wise for the National Guard to be in New York City, nor any armed forces,” de Blasio told reporters during his daily City Hall press briefing, adding, “When outside armed forces go into communities, no good comes of it. We have seen this for decades.” “No on the National Guard!” he later repeated. “We will regret it if we bring outside armed forces.”
https://nypost.com/2020/06/02/de-blasio-rejects-calling-national-guard-to-control-looting/
"Aldermen Brian Hopkins (2nd), Anthony Beale (9th) and Ray Lopez (15th) have argued Chicago needs 3,000 National Guard troops — eight times more than the 375-person contingent Lightfoot requested."
https://chicago.suntimes.com/city-hall/2020/6/2/21278431/protests-riots-looting-chicago-police-national-guard-lightfoot-brown
"On June 1, after several nights of chaotic riots and looting in Seattle that included protesters setting several police cars ablaze, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee called in the National Guard to help stabilize the unrest that erupted following George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer."
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/06/10/is_unarmed_national_guard_emboldening_seattle_mob_143415.html#!
