I recently had the opportunity to visit with Mayor Craig Brown at a social gathering.

I was once again impressed with his enthusiasm for taking care of our city, and with his knowledge of what's going right, what needs improvement and what the future may bring our way.

His years as a councilman and as mayor have brought continued improvement across our city.

I believe we should reelect Mayor Brown.

Tom Hall

Galveston

