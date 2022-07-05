Another day, another U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID scam reluctantly exposed, albeit long after it could do any good for public discourse, or even civility.
Former White House COVID response coordinator Deborah Birx was the unhappy messenger this time, as her recent pearl-clutching congressional testimony clearly established the government’s narrative that vaccinated individuals couldn’t transmit the disease was, in Rep. Jim Jordan’s conclusion to her remarks, either “wishing, hoping, or lying.” Not “The Science.”
According to Birx, the CDC knew by late 2020 that natural reinfection was occurring and that, “since the vaccine was based on natural immunity, you cannot make the conclusion that the vaccine will do better than natural infection.”
And yet those of us who attempted to stem the tide of hysteria, even in the letters and editorial pages of The Daily News, regarding the true status of the unvaccinated were relentlessly excoriated as murderers, narcissists and right-wing crackpots. Does this make the gullible ones who swallowed CDC bilge victims twice over? Yes, I’m afraid it does.
Why is this important now? Because the United States just ordered 13 million doses of monkeypox vaccine. Prepare to see folks roll up their sleeves again. I already have my "Monkeypox Denier" T-shirt ordered.
Monkey pox.
More midnight drive through voting, ballot harvesting, and phony ‘suppression’ coming to ‘save our democracy’…..
