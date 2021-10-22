This is in response to Carol Andrew's letter ("A vote for Weber is reckless in more ways than one," The Daily News, Oct. 20). It appears to me that the entire letter is an attack on Republicans by using Randy Weber as a convenient scapegoat.

In reality, neither party can show evidence that they've done anything to balance the budget or show any meaningful fiscal responsibility.

With that said, I would remind readers that it's the Democratic Party that is attempting to use the reconciliation process to ram through a $3.5 trillion budget without the support of any Republicans.

It was the Republicans who in May of this year, proposed a fiscal year 2022 budget that would balance the budget in five years. It's the Democrats who try to suggest to the American people that the $3.5 trillion dollar budget would "not cost the American people anything."

Yeah, right. The American people aren't that gullible.

David Wilson

Galveston

Carlos Ponce

"It appears to me that the entire letter is an attack on Republicans by using Randy Weber as a convenient scapegoat." Expect more of that from Democrat contributors as the midterms draw near.

Democrats have their marching orders. Instead of addressing the issues they walk in lock step to demonize the opposition.

Charles Douglas

I love that $6 a gallon gasoline too! Wasn't it Weber who gave the order to take out those 12-13 civilians with a drone strike in Afghanistan a few weeks ago, then claimed they were ISIS TERRORISTS he killed? Weber yeah, he was the one who sic the FBI on those parents in Virginia who were objecting to "CRT" and other hate, and racist trash being taught to their kids, right? One parent got the [censored] ..kicked out of him for complaining about his ninth grade daughter getting brutally "raped" in a transgender restroom, and the sitting school board tried to cover it up!

Was it Weber who had the Justice Department label that parent, and the others as "Domestic Terrorists?" I must say this author has a point! I think Weber was the one who gave the order to discriminate against the "WHITE FARMERS" in America for aid needed to continue crop output used to feed this nation, right? Wasn't it Weber who helped bail-out BLM & ANTIFA looters & rioters during the summer riots in Portland, Minneapolis, & Chi-Town?

Also least we forget, did Weber close down the Keystone Pipeline, then turn around and rubber stamp the pipeline RUSSIA wanted to finish making them richer and more powerful than ever? The author is right, I won't vote for someone who would do all those things, and not to mention opening the border to millions of illegals and "terrorist cells" who are freely, and boldly crossing the border to await orders on which city or state targets to unleash the killing of thousands of Americans along with great destruction of property here,.....JUST LIKE 9-1-1!!!!!!!

Say, I don't know, but wasn't it Weber who Cut & Ran out of Afghanistan leaving behind Americans, Allies, and at risk Afghans to die at the hands of the Teliban, and ISIS fighters? Didn't he hire the very enemy America was fighting over there as " SECURITY" to cover his Cut & Run Withdrawal getting our military wounded with 13 KILLED? Last but not least, wasn't it Weber or Ted Cruz who paid Americans to stay at home and draw money off the government tete, rather than go work a job to make their way, causing thousands of small businesses to fold? What about all those ships sitting out there in the water and cannot unload because those same workers who would be driving trucks and operating the docks where the unloading would occur, ...well they are at home sipping diet coke with government money in their jeans!

I like this forum, we learn a lot here about TRUTH, WOKENESS, RACE, SLAVERY, & JIM CROW!

