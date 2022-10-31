Twenty years ago in Virginia, my wife and I voted using paper ballots. The ballot counting machine there would immediate refuse to accept any ballot it could not scan and would spit it out.

This week, we voted early in Galveston County using the county's new paper ballot system. We were very surprised to be told by a poll worker that if one inserts the paper ballot into the ballot counting machine with the printed side up, as we were about to do, because that is how it was returned by the ballot marking machine, it would not be scanned, but that there would be no warning and no chance to resubmit it in the correct orientation.

Dwight Burns

I, for one, enjoyed the new voting machines. Great job by the personnel who were on the front line to help us if we needed help with the new voting machines.

