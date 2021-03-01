In response to the article ("Councilwoman claims West End neglected during storm," The Daily News, Feb. 23): I completely agree. A lot of us who live on the West End feel like we were ignored because it's mainly vacation rentals or second homes. For the small number of us who live here full time, it's very disheartening.
I feel like since there are fewer of us full time it would've taken a smaller load on the grid if in fact "rolling outages" were going to occur. That being said, our power went off at 2 a.m. Feb. 15 and didn't come back on until mid-afternoon Feb. 18. Probably the longest anywhere on the island.
Thank goodness for neighbors who stayed here and patrolled the neighborhood, turning off water and helping each other any way they could because we didn't see any help from the city. No hotel rooms, no warming centers, no water. Heartbreaking to see your animals shivering and not knowing what to do.
Moving forward, the city needs to expedite the return of plumbing supplies so we can all get our pipes fixed. Most people down here have temporary fixes that we pray will hold. Use your resources and get the right supplies here now.
Susie Calvin
Galveston
An easy way to find plumbing supplies that I used today: Go to the websites of either of the big box hardware stores and search for what you need (in my case, 1/2 PVC pipe). It will show which locations have the item (in my case, the League City location). Then get in your car and drive there as fast as you can.
