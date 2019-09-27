In response to the commentary by David Michael Smith ("Socialism is the new wave in US politics," The Daily News, Sept. 22): Smith is wrong. Socialism began in America back in the 1930s.
There's only two differences between communism and socialism. It takes about three generations for communism to fail, and if you disagree with the government, they throw you in prison or kill you.
Socialism takes about five generations to fail. If you disagree with the government, they turn you into a slave (think political correctness). Both are Ponzi schemes.
Social Security should've failed around 1990. It didn't because the baby boomers extended it about 40 years. By the 2030s, Social Security will fail. Socialism will always destroy a country.
Robert Hart
Hitchcock
