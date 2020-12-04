When I moved to Galveston in 2017, I didn’t know who Craig Brown was. I did know that Galveston looked like a great choice. I found, as I became more engaged in Galveston life, that Brown had a hand in much of what I liked:
• A downtown filled with charming, individual local businesses; a small city, busily repairing and renovating historic buildings; new small businesses opening and thriving, led by enthusiastic young people; city works busy on infrastructure improvements and maintenance; beautiful, well-maintained parks; and a new fire station in the works, now complete.
When I saw Brown in action, I saw a person who listens to all sides of an issue. He thoughtfully considers the short- and long-term consequences of a decision. He works with people to find the best outcome for all concerned. Exactly what “change is needed?” Galveston is already constantly changing and improving, while retaining its charm and character.
I’m doubtful that there's an easy path to reducing individual property tax burdens or increasing housing affordability. I think these issues can be addressed, but only with thoughtful and careful steps. Brown will be an effective leader, addressing the important issues facing Galveston.
Pamela Kopfer
Galveston
