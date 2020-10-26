My wife, Lavinia, and I are, and have been for some time, out of the workplace where a lot of information about elections and candidates is exchanged.
We try to keep up and are delighted that David Collins has been faithful to his promise to be transparent and communicate. His monthly newsletter is a gem full of information about what's going on.
We've been blessed with a strong mayor for the last several years and Collins has worked with him to lower property taxes (not significant to us because of our age), begin the balancing of the police pensions and stand against defunding the police.
On a more personal front, Collins has been a stalwart when it comes to improving our local neighborhoods. We can now look at and walk in a very attractive and vibrant Lindale Park and drive our automobiles without having to tango with chuck holes. He has been instrumental in putting up signage directing ferry traffic away from our neighborhoods and he listens politely to our complaints.
We don't know what more we could ask from an unpaid public servant.
Edgar and Lavinia Bircher
Galveston
