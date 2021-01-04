The stimulus checks are going out at this time. I know there are a lot of people who really need help right now. There are people who are about to lose their homes and/or need money to feed their families. Many of us who were blessed not to lose our jobs are getting the checks, too.
I'm happy for these people, too, but think about this idea — you could pay it forward and donate all or part of it to Lighthouse Christian Ministries, The Jesse Tree or some other local charitable organization that's trying to help the people hit the hardest by COVID-19.
You and I might be the reason their rent gets paid for another month or a family can put food on their table this week.
The resources in our local communities are being stretched to their limit right now and could use our help to help others in greater need.
“And the King will say, ‘I tell you the truth when you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you were doing it to me’" Matthew 25:40-46.
Jeanie Bond
Bacliff
