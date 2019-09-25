The Daily News has now gone too far with the printing of David Michael Smith's socialist/communist agenda, who is advocating the overthrow of our Constitution and subjection of Americans to be subservient to a new (communist) form of so-called workers government ("Socialism is the new wave in US politics," The Daily News, Sept. 22).
Socialist and communist parties are enemies of our way of life, our freedoms, and should abolished once and for all.
But, Smith needs to be reminded that all who try to overthrow our Constitution will ultimately be lined up against a wall.
Bruce Luerson
La Marque
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.