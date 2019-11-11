In response to David Michael Smith's commentary ("Many misconceptions remain about socialism," The Daily News, Nov. 10): I was disgusted, then amused, after reading Smith's latest drivel proclaiming the "benefits" of communism. I was especially "moved" by his proclamation that "Twentieth century revolutions led by workers and farmers produced historically unprecedented progress for hundreds of millions of people."
That must mean that the millions of people who suffered under the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917, the subsequent gulags and the Red Guard's Cultural Revolution in China benefited by Smith's acclaimed "progressive" revolutions. And I'm certain that there are millions of Venezuelans who currently "benefit" by Smith's idea of progress.
I cannot believe that the editor continues to provide Smith with a prominent forum complete with his photograph. There must be a better use of your editorial space than printing his nonsense. Perhaps you should instead look into printing various nationally syndicated columns written by established writers representing various sides of our political spectrum.
James W. George
Galveston
