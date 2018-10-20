Donald Trump and the Republicans have done everything they possibly can to eliminate the guarantee of health insurance for people with pre-existing conditions.

Everything.

Remember this when you go to the polls.

Thanks,

Kevin Moran

Galveston

(3) comments

Jarvis Buckley

Kevin that is simply not true.

Claudia Burnam

I have mixed feelings. Maybe charge extra for pre-exsisting conditions. Now it is almost like asking insurance companies to insure your house after it burns down. E G Wiley

Emile Pope

Absolutely true...

