There are a large number of candidates running for mayor, but one is clearly the best: Craig Brown.
Craig has been my council representative for the past two terms, and he has done an awesome job. Craig regularly reported the news and kept us informed of what was happening in our city. He also responded quickly to questions and concerns. I was very impressed with how Craig handled the recent storms. He was calm, organized and made tough decisions when needed.
I've known Craig and his wife, Angela, for many years, and I've been impressed with their devotion and dedication to our community. We couldn't have a better mayor.
Please join me in supporting Craig Brown in the upcoming election for mayor.
Judy Glaister
Galveston
