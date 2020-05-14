It's May 14 and news is breaking on the corruption in the Obama administration, and once again The Daily News is nowhere to be found.
Unmaskings, last-minute sabotage by administration officials all the way up to the top but, alas, nothing to be found on these pages.
Better never do away with the puzzle page.
Peter Nanos
Galveston
(2) comments
And on the list of who requested the unmasking: Joe Biden.
And we've only seen the tip of the iceberg of OBAMAGATE![scared]
