I'm disappointed that Galvestonians have forgotten the terrible state this city was in when Roger "Bo" Quiroga finished his tenure as mayor. Just look back at the articles from this newspaper during that time (or think back to the state of the streets).
As one of a seven-member council, that doesn't make him solely responsible for those problems, but he's promoting some specious accomplishments in his current campaign literature.
Additionally, and what I find most disturbing, is that when he left office the Port of Galveston created a position just for him with an exorbitant salary. It was only when the Wharves Board of Trustees hired the current port management from outside of Galveston that this position was finally eliminated.
Although I don't disagree with him, I find it hypocritical that Quiroga now complains about overpaid administrators in our city government when he was once one himself.
Quiroga has identified what I agree are problems that need to be resolved. However, I don't trust him to effectively solve them. If he wins, I hope to be proven wrong because we've spent too much time and money trying to fix Galveston to go backward.
Paul Schnitger
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.