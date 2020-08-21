Joe Biden is a capable and competent leader who has the experience that we, the American people, need during these turbulent times.
Biden will listen to his cabinet members and other advising experts because he knows how to listen and respect others and their opinions.
Biden will make decisions based on the good of the American people (all of them) because he has experience making hard decisions and successfully implementing and carrying out plans and policies.
Biden will make our country better because he doesn’t make superficial and personal attacks on those who disagree or criticize him; and Biden will work to repair and reimagine America because he believes in a successful and robust multi-cultural civil society that works for everyone.
Lesley Nicholes
La Marque
Lesley, you vote for Biden. I'll vote for the winner Trump.
