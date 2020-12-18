This weekend, Galveston residents can get their fix of Mardi Gras.
Several krewes have decorated floats, and they’ll be on display from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Cruise Terminal No. 1 at 2502 Harborside Drive.
I think this is a fun way to combine the festive holiday season with Galveston’s Mardi Gras celebration all in one.
There will be seven floats to view — and they’re competing for the best decorated (vote for your favorite at www.visitgalveston.com/floatcontest).
We have yet to know for certain what Mardi Gras 2021 will look like, so taking this sneak peek will be a fun way to spend time with your families and friends — distanced, of course.
Mary Beth Bassett
Galveston
