William Schuster is a phenomenal candidate for Galveston's District 2. Not only is he diligent in his endeavors to make Galveston a wonderful place to live, he's adamant about his love for this wonderful island.
One thing that helps him stand out is his ability to maintain discussions about Galveston’s past and future. He has been a lifelong resident of Galveston and has so many ideas to improve the quality of life for the residents here. His fiancé, Kylie Arms, and him can be seen out in the community picking up trash and supporting local businesses.
Schuster is personable and after talking to him you know he will work and exhaust all efforts to get your issues solved. His ideas on neighborhood enhancements will help Galveston shine by providing residents easier access to navigate the island, along with showcasing local talent.
As a person in education, I admire Schuster so much; he loves Ball High School, enjoys educating his students on their civic duties and is always readily available to lend a hand to the students of Ball High School.
Schuster is a vote for you.
Jordan Bilnoski
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.