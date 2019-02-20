Don't be a "Pzombie" — a political zombie, with a silent P. That's someone so ridiculously out in left or right field they can't think or see straight.
If you truly want our country to be bigger, better, stronger, and great again, we need to work together to separate business and state.
And don't believe all the lies big money spreads like, it won't work.
Businesses are entities — not souls; therefore, shouldn't be entitled to make such ridiculous campaign contributions, further corrupting the voting process, under the guise of freedom of speech. On the contrary these companies are made up of working souls, which is their greatest asset, and therein lies the vote.
Companies would be able to spend that money on their employees, and even treat them better, so as to have them vote in their favor on issues that affect them; therefore, creating a mutual beneficial system, and a government by the people — and not the few and affluent, but for all.
Democracy doesn't fail. Only a corrupted egregious one does.
Christine Haas
Galveston
