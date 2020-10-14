When will we finally be rid of the coronavirus? Not anytime soon, if ever. The reason can be summed up with one word: stupidity. Not ignorance — the lack of knowledge, education or awareness — but stupidity.
Stupidity is a conscious act — willful ignorance or the act of consciously disregarding or ignoring soundly based knowledge, education and awareness because it doesn’t align with one’s preconceived opinions or agenda or one’s preference for conspiracy theories or fear of the consequences for not conforming to the group-think of one’s cabal or political party. Stubbornness is a form of stupidity.
COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease spread mainly by aerosol droplets from the breaths of infected people, exacerbated by laughter, singing, coughing, sneezing and loud talking — knowledge that science has given us.
Large gatherings of people who refuse to wear masks or maintain social distance can become super spreader events — knowledge that experience has given us. All it takes in any such gathering is one infected person.
We ignore this knowledge at our own peril. Such dismissive behavior will assure that COVID-19 will prey on us for the foreseeable future. Such dismissive behavior is the very definition of stupidity.
James Templer
League City
