In reference to the letter by C. Michael Harrington ("Confederate statue honors patriots, not slavery," The Daily News, June 16) and in particular his last sentence "In a better age than ours, this was called patriotism" concerning the Confederate statue at the county courthouse.
I'm sorry, but in "any age" what went on from 1861-65 was then, as it is now, better known as treason.
That is something that was applicable then as it is now.
David F. Smith
League City
(1) comment
In May, 1866, a year after having been captured and imprisoned, Jefferson Davis was indicted for treason, defined in the US Constitution - "Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort". Davis, along with every other confederate was granted a pardon on Christmas Day, 1868, by President Andrew Johnson, "unconditionally, and without reservation ... a full pardon and amnesty for the offence of treason against the United States, or of adhering to their enemies during the late Civil War, with restoration of all rights, privileges, and immunities under the Constitution and the laws."
