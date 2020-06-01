The Texas Supreme Court decided 9-0 this week that fear of getting COVID-19 isn't a disability under the Texas Election Code and therefore not a reason for getting an absentee ballot. But that's not stopping the state party Democrats from pressing their case in the federal courts.
They're claiming that allowing people 65 or older to get an absentee ballot is age discrimination and violates the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. A federal lower court judge in San Antonio agreed with their argument.
Now, the Texas election code only allows voting by mail for three reasons: If you're out of the county during an election, disabled, or 65 or older. If one strikes the latter as being unconstitutional because it's age discrimination then it would follow that nobody could get a mail ballot because of their age.
That would eliminate over 95 percent of the absentee ballots we handle in Galveston County.
Do the state party Democrats really want to disenfranchise about 7,000 elderly voters in our county?
The headline in the paper might read “Democrats move to disenfranchise elderly voters.” They should consider the unintended consequences of their desire to expand voting by mail.
Bill Sargent
Former chief deputy clerk for elections in Galveston County
Galveston
(2) comments
Wrong, obviously.
Try "Citing the threats of the coronavirus, six Texas voters filed suit in federal court Wednesday challenging restrictions that limit age eligibility for voting by mail to those 65 and older. In a lawsuit filed in San Antonio, the voters — all between the ages of 18 and 28 — claim the Texas election code violates the 26th Amendment’s protections against voting restrictions that discriminate based on age. While all Texas voters 65 and older can request a mail-in ballot, those younger than 65 must meet a narrow set of requirements to qualify. The lawsuit zeroes in wholly on a violation of the 26th Amendment in asking a federal judge to declare age restrictions for voting by mail unconstitutional to allow voters under the age of 65 to use that voting option."
https://www.texastribune.org/2020/04/29/texas-voters-sue-over-age-restrictions-mail-ballots/
In other words - and I know you know this - the lawsuit is demanding that ALL voters be allowed to vote by mail, it's NOT attempting to disenfranchise older voters, as your disingenuous letter tries to say.
If this is how you misrepresent Democrats, I'm thankful that you are the FORMER chief deputy clerk for elections in Galveston County.
Yep, and once again, they are fooling no one but the fools that have already been fooled. And so it goes...
