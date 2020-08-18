If Joe Biden agrees to debate Donald Trump he will require a lot of Prevagen, Neuriva and caffeine. If Kamala Harris were to flip more on the issues she could qualify to be a tiddlewink disk.
If Joe Biden is elected president on Nov. 3, I predict that Kamala Harris will invoke Sec. 4 of the 25th Amendment within a year and assume the presidency.
Hello, President Harris. Welcome to the C.S.S.A (Chaotic Socialist States of America).
Get ready for high taxes, open borders, loss of your guns, anarchy, etc.
James Cleveland
Texas City
(1) comment
Let your heart not be troubles, James. Trump will win.
