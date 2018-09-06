Any claim that U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke’s positions reflect “Leninism” is ridiculous. Lenin supported violent worker revolution. O’Rourke’s positions on all issues are at betofortexas.com/issues.
On the economy, for instance, Beto says people should be paid real living wages, and government should make it easier for people to start and grow small businesses; that we need reasonable consumer protection regulations while promoting business competition and growth; and that we should break up monopolies that actually stifle competition and innovation.
Beto supports capitalism, not Leninism. Beto’s policies promote the salvation and regrowth of the American middle-class, whom people like Trump and his billionaire friends and cabinet members have cheated of pay raises for decades while their profits soar.
Beto also says: no tax dollars for private schools; strengthen federal crop insurance programs for Texas farmers; set House and Senate term limits; affirm health care as a basic human right; protect Social Security and Medicare; ensure mental and medical care and housing for all veterans; keep abortion legal; and protect Title X Family Planning Program, which provides millions of low-income Americans services such as breast and cervical cancer exams.
Finally, Beto "opposes" taking anyone’s guns — but wants to ban "future" assault weapons sales.
Peggy Purvis
Galveston
