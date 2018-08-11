In response to the story ("Assisted living facility was 'unprepared' for floods, report says," The Daily News, Aug. 7): I live about three blocks from La Vita Bella Assisted Living Facility and experienced the same surprise flooding that they did. My husband was in the facility in 2011, and I cannot imagine a more caring owner than Trudy Lampson. I have known her for many years through many patients; and her love for them — and their caregivers is astounding. She truly has a heart for her patients.
I really don't know anyone in the whole town that was prepared for Hurricane Harvey surprising us in the middle of the night. There quickly was no access in or out of Dickinson except by boat. There was no way of preparing for Harvey. None of the ladies were injured or lost their lives and the staff handled them with loving care. The residents that I know want to come back as soon as Trudy has the facilities ready. I have always recommended this facility to others and want to be on the waiting list to go there if I need assistance.
Carolyn Spencer
Dickinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.