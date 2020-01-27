If Sen. John Cornyn needs help in making a decision concerning removing Trump from office here is some advice: Either vote to remove this cancer from your party, or we will vote to remove you from Congress in November.
It really is that simple.
John R. Cobarruvias
Houston (Clear Lake)
