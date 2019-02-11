Last year, the liberal mainstream media published a big lie suggesting illegal migrants are as law abiding as citizens. The liberal mainstream media combined conduct of illegal migrants with 80 million legal migrants.
Law enforcement agencies all across America disputed the story, and asked for a law enforcement survey. That survey found legal migrants are slightly more law abiding than citizens. Valuing their rights, they obey our laws.
The law enforcement survey found illegal migrants are six times more likely to be law breakers and 22 times more likely to commit violent crimes like rape and murder. Only 3.4 percent of population illegal migrants commit 13.8 percent of all crimes.
Gary Miller
Texas City
Nope. You're totally wrong...
Wow, Gary, that’s really informative. Please publish a link to the report.
Steve:
"The Cato study concluded that 'legal and illegal immigrants are less likely to be incarcerated than natives' and the Sentencing Project concluded in their report that 'foreign-born residents of the United States commit crime less often than native-born citizens.'
But the issue isn’t non-citizens who are in this country legally, and who must abide by the law to avoid having their visas revoked or their application for citizenship refused. The real issue is the crimes committed by illegal aliens. And in that context, the claim is quite misleading, because both of these studies combine the crime rates of both citizens and non-citizens, legal and illegal."
https://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/immigration/327229-crimes-by-illegal-aliens-not-legal-immigrants-are-the-real
"The explosive figures show illegal immigrants are three times as likely to be convicted of murder as members of the general population and account for far more crimes than their 3.5-percent share of the U.S. population would suggest. Critics say it is no accident that local, state and federal governments go to great lengths to keep the data under wraps."
https://www.foxnews.com/us/elusive-crime-wave-data-shows-frightening-toll-of-illegal-immigrant-criminals
"Illegal-immigrant crime calculations conveniently and invariably steal a base by leaving out the millions of crimes committed by illegal immigrants related to procuring fraudulent social security numbers, obtaining false drivers’ licenses, using fraudulent green cards, and improperly accessing public benefits."
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/illegal-immigrant-crime-rates/
Steve, read: "The impact of illegal aliens on crime rates"
https://crimeresearch.org/2018/01/impact-illegal-aliens-crime-rates/
"Report: DACA-age illegals far more likely to commit crimes, be in jail"
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/report-daca-age-illegals-far-more-likely-to-commit-crimes-be-in-jail
"According to DHS status indicators, over 279,000 criminal aliens have been booked into local Texas jails between June 1, 2011 and January 31, 2019, of which over 189,000 were classified as illegal aliens by DHS.
Between June 1, 2011 and January 31, 2019, these 189,000 illegal aliens were charged with more than 295,000 criminal offenses which included arrests for 539 homicide charges; 32,785 assault charges; 5,737 burglary charges; 37,234 drug charges; 403 kidnapping charges; 15,991 theft charges; 23,701 obstructing police charges; 1,660 robbery charges; 3,473 sexual assault charges; 2,170 sexual offense charges; and 2,976 weapon charges. DPS criminal history records reflect those criminal charges have thus far resulted in over 120,000 convictions including 238 homicide convictions; 13,662 assault convictions; 3,158 burglary convictions; 17,930 drug convictions; 175 kidnapping convictions; 7,100 theft convictions; 11,336 obstructing police convictions; 1,013 robbery convictions; 1,710 sexual assault convictions; 1,153 sexual offense convictions; and 1,282 weapon convictions."
https://www.dps.texas.gov/administration/crime_records/pages/txCriminalAlienStatistics.htm
Context on what Carlos shared. From the report he cited...
“These figures do not attempt to allege that foreign nationals in the country illegally commit more crimes than other groups. It simply identifies thousands of crimes that should not have occurred and thousands of victims that should not have been victimized because the perpetrator should not be here. It is also important to note that these figures represent the minimum number of crimes associated with criminal illegal aliens:”
Read ALL the reports, Gary. Evident that illegal aliens account for much crime in Texas from the DPS article but that the CATO institute combined the crimes of legal resident aliens with the illegals skewing the results as indicated in other articles.
First of all, it doesn't say how many people are here illegally. Nor does it state where they came from. Nor does it state how they arrived here. Many people came here to visit and just overstayed. So this survey is useless except as propaganda...
Garbage. You take a report that doesn't support you, then disprove it without any evidence and consider it supporting your position??? Just provide evidence that people who come here illegally are these hardcore criminals responsible for the large number of crimes committed in this country. And backwards logic isn't it. Why doesn't the author provide some?
"First of all, it doesn't say how many people are here illegally."
No one knows, Emile.
"You take a report that doesn't support you" WRONG! It along with the others support my claim. Bet you didn't even BOTHER to read each one. Typical Emile!
Let's see...you cite a source that doesn't know how many people are here illegally, who they are, where they came from, or how they got here. You have nothing...absolutely nothing. And oh by the way the "criminal offense" they were charged the most with was being here illegally. And the "convictions" they were found the most guilty of was being here illegally. You have nothing and convoluted logic won't make it so...
"Emile posts, "Let's see...you cite a source that doesn't know how many people are here illegally......." No one knows, Emile. It does not disprove the findings of the DPS, the DHS, etc. But they can make educated estimates about how many are here illegally. According to the DHS, "An estimated 12.0 million illegal aliens were living in the United States on January 1, 2015, compared to an estimated 11.6 million on January 1, 2010". They are just estimates but DHS is one of the cited sources.
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/18_1214_PLCY_pops-est-report.pdf
I notice that you don’t say where the illegal immigrants are from. So answer that. And 238 homicide convictions in 8 years out of 12 million illegal immigrants? That’s one-thousandth of one percent!!! Sounds like a crime wave to me...
"And 238 homicide convictions in 8 years out of 12 million illegal immigrants?"
That is TEXAS only, Emile! There are 49 other states, Emile! 539 charges, 238 convictions meaning the cases are still pending or they killed more than one person. Granted Texas has one of the higher death by illegal rates among the 50 but there are far more throughout the United States!
And here's Emile claiming the deaths of 539 in just Texas is not a crime wave? Emile is the person who considers the deaths of a few due to the actions of police officers "criminal". Those that were "criminal" you can count on your fingers. Most of those killings were justified like Michael Brown - that's not my opinion but the finding of the Department of Justice under Obama appointee Eric Holder.
I find your lackadaisical attitude towards the deaths of hundreds in Texas from illegals sickening.
"I notice that you don’t say where the illegal immigrants are from. So answer that."
Does it matter, Emile????? No it does not. They're from outside the United States. They're here illegally.
Thanks, Carlos.
Logic tells me that illegal aliens are more likely to commit crimes when in the U.S. than either legal aliens or native citizens, since they were willing to commit a crime to get/stay here, and because it was likely disadvantaged circumstances that led them here to begin with.
I wouldn't apply this logic to an individual, say, as a member of a jury, but I'm comfortable with it as a generality.
Emile, whenever you disagree with something you state it's wrong but never provide any proof of its invalidity. It's wrong because Emile says so? That's a very weak argument.
There you go again Carlos... Stop trying to convince with facts. Intelligent people would get tired of looking incompetent and become embarrassed and realize that they are outgunned and hang their head and go away. But not Emile....
Alan, hope springs eternal. When I was teaching I had a group of students who insisted that AD meant "After Death" not "anno domini". I finally convinced them by throwing the who gamut of verification at them; a dictionary, online sources, their textbook. They were middle school students but some forum users act the same. But there's always one student who proves "challenging".
Emile . Why is the article wrong?
Last night's rallies in El Paso had a lot of Hispanics in both with Trump supporters outnumbering NO'Rourke's by better a than 2 to 1 margin.
But it was interesting to hear from a Robert NO'Rourke supporter. "Go ahead and build the wall. We'll just walk around it."
"We" ?????
Was that a thinly veiled hint as to the citizenship status of his supporters?
More people went to see Beto...
"More people went to see Beto..."
Bullstuff!
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-lied-getting-special-permission-171816187.html
There were about 10,000 in El Paso. 69,000 had applied for permission. It was standing room only for an arena that seats 8000. They placed wide screen TVs outside the arena to take care of the overflow. When you add those who viewed the event from their home we're talking about hundreds of thousands. Trump was told by arena officials they had permission from EPFD for the above capacity crowd. Did arena officials LIE about that? More than likely it was a misunderstanding between the El Paso Fire Department and the arena officials.
When some says that a "law enforcement survey" states something but fails to mention the survey or provide a link to it, I have a right to question its validity. I do not believe something said based solely on the person saying it. That's why I don't support republicans...
Sounds exactly like what you do every time you argue against the facts given by others.
"It simply identifies thousands of crimes that should not have occurred and thousands of victims that should not have been victimized because the perpetrator should not be here.'
Simply?
SIMPLY??
The WHOLE POINT is criminal activity, and it is indisputable that criminal activity in this country by illegal aliens would not have occurred had those illegal aliens not been here.
Who CARES whether one side is more likely to commit a crime, when one side is a US citizen or legal resident and the other is not, and the 'not' side should not have gotten the chance to continue their criminal activity, beyond entering the country illegally.
This is a USELESS argument about 'more likely' and it just allows more delaying and diverting and obfuscating the problem by the usual suspects advocates for illegals.
Insanely, the current back-and-forthing over physical border barriers, a 'wall', got stalled out for a while in the 'negotiating' committee as the Left P&M'd and demanded FEWER criminal illegal aliens, those who committed a crime in addition to illegal entry, be detained b y ICE!!!!
Think of that!
The Left wants FEWER criminals detained......they want more TURNED LOOSE in this country, while arguing about 'likely to commit crimes.....!!!!!
The sheer un-fixability of that should give anyone with even a smidgen of concern for rule of law not just pause, but stopped dead in their tracks.
It's NUTS!!
The 'resistance' is what it is.........................
Ha! Ha! As soon as the term "liberal media" is used, everyone should know that the source is biased and should be ignored.
Mr. Pot said to Mr. Kettle, "You, Sir, are black....!"
[beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam]
IMO "Liberal Media" is actually a nice term. The right label for that group should be Socialist Media.
The report by Town Hall concluded the law enforcement report was not complete because most 'sanctuary' cities refused to answer questions. News Max says non participation by sanctuary cities indicates the truth is worse than claimed.
Anyone out there...anyone...anyone....REALLY want to try and argue, much less prove otherwise, that the overwhelming majority of the MSM is not liberal/left??
I won't even require that each person so attempting keep their own faceS straight........[beam][beam][beam]
I certainly wouldn't argue; many of the more popular shows-networks-editors-publications make it obvious through endorsements, opinion pieces, and outright admissions based on their own polling/statistical data.
George, why do you suppose that, on the whole, mainstream media leans left? All of these media institutions exist to make a profit, so the inescapable conclusion is that their readers/viewers prefer left-leaning sources. I guess this is because, even though more Americans identify as conservative than liberal, the gap is shrinking, and a large majority identify as liberal or moderate, as opposed to conservative. Conservatives are outnumbered by a margin of about 65% to 35%, so it stands to reason that right-leaning media would not be as prevalent as left-leaning.
I would prefer more straight-down-the-middle reporting, and a balance of left-right opinion, but apparently that's the least prevalent of all.
I've got my personal opinion about why, Steve, although I'd substitute "falling over sideways' for 'leaning' left...and that opinion is based primarily on two things, neither of which can be readily overcome just because a majority of people disagree or even dislike:
1) The Golden Rule of anything related to money
2) Captive audiences
Again, these are my OPINIONS, based on my own observations and deductions/conclusions.....there's no 'link' to my non-existent web site.....[beam][beam] (ALSO, they do NOT take into account the negative cause and effect(s) of 'social media' as an information source, a problem likely to become even worse, a lot, than it already has...).
So, lead in to both....
The MSM has largely abandoned straight news reporting in favor of entertainment and ideologically driven commentary..... while the pretense of 'objective journalism' remains exactly that...pretend.
This is readily seen on any...any....TV 'news' show and any other media source, including newspapers, that have NO, to at best token, 'opposing viewpoints' besides the primary one of the media source... The 'reporting' rarely if ever presents any information that does not fit the narrative the owners/editors/focus groups/polling wish to convey. This is, imo, a fact for pretty much all of the current media sources in this country, with a few...few...at least offering equal to near equal time for opposing narrative.
This is all exacerbated by the general, imo again, devolution of attention span, and critical thinking ability, of a population 'benefitting' from an 'education' where 'feeling good about oneself' and 'nobody left behind' is considered more important than actual LEARNING and thinking to produce positive results.....if just passed along anyway, why work harder to get better while others skate.
It's how Joy Behar an d Sean Hannity, to name but two, can BOTH be considered by MILLIONS to be objective, credible 'news' sources when they are at best commentators and at worst propagandists.......additional examples abound
Which results in why it is...why 'we' put up with such:
1) The people with the 'Gold' make the Rules. The money men, the owners and/or 'directors' of these media sources, are mostly from the political Left, just like most other entertainment venues and personalities are..... All kinds of 'why' scenarios come to mind, but why you got hit by a car is less important than the fact that you did....analyzing doesn't change the outcome....it must be dealt with as is.
2) If you're the, or one of the, only games in town, people must play or find another game. I certainly can think of nobody that I FULLY agree with or any business that I like all the offerings of. But almost all people...almost...and a great number of businesses that I can find something that I like and WANT and which is more convenient, or necessary as the only one, for me to get from that source.
For common examples, try and find a movie that is NOT filled with actors that you would not personally invite to your own home, but if you want to see a movie, you're stuck with watching them...AND the adults in the rooms know you can't always get only what you want. If you want to see if your name's in the Obits that day before getting out of bed, and there's only one paper, then you are their captive audience.
Etc.
Simplistic?
Sir Willem got that label all the time, yet the sharpness of his Razor is undeniable................
My post above, and my response, is even simpler: mainstream media leans left because that's what their audience wants.
Not every audience member, but 65% of them.
Well, then we'll agree to disagree...
Nothing new about that........................[smile]
It depends on how you define MSM. FoxNews is the most watched cable news outlet in the Country, which I would say qualifies them as Mainstream. They certainly aren’t liberal/left. Is the WSJ liberal/left?
Townhall is an American politically conservative website, print magazine and radio news service. Previously published by the Heritage Foundation, it is now owned and operated by Salem Communications. This tells you all you need to know about the tilted facts they use, and the spin that Carlos uses from the Heritage Foundation.
Can you disprove what they write, Mike?
What is desperately needed over a broad spectrum of the American citizenry is a 'link' to the ability to PERSONALLY reason and draw conclusions from multiple sources.
This is especially important since the 'link' to common sense became corrupted.....
IMO, as always....
I would define the MSM as "criminal socialist media" working for the Democrat party to destroy America as we know it.
“Criminal Socialist Media”. Thanks for that useful definition.
Conservative think tanks, newspapers, and organizations along with Fox News skew the news to the right just as much or more than the MSM does to the left.
Actually, Liberal and Progressive Democrats think the same thing about President Trump and the Republicans—that they are destroying America as we know it—removing environmental regulations from corporations, arguing with our allies, withdrawing the US from treaties, cuddling up to dictators, raising tariffs, tax cuts to the rich, and trying to kick people off their healthcare without a new, viable plan. Fortunately, we have a more balanced government, otherwise Medicare and Social Security would be on the chopping block, as Paul Ryan wanted.
Democrats are not evil, as President Trump called them. They want as many people as possible to participate in the benefits, wealth, and freedoms that this country offers to hard-working people, the middle class, of the United States. Democrats are not criminals, and the MSM is not “criminal socialist media.”
[thumbup] This is so much nicer than how I nearly worded it. I'm glad I waited. [cool]
[thumbup] The midterm elections proved that the majority of Americans think like Paula and Steve.
For the House, or the Senate. [beam]
We'll never know how it might have turned out had nearly 30 in the House not decided to retire, so that incumbent factor went out the window.....
But, a loss is a loss, and so far, if the new members are actually a reflection of the 'majority' of voters, then what the majority of voters for the new House majority want is more illegal immigration and more 'free stuff' and a return to the economy of 2016.
Maybe doing the same things over again will draw a different outcome this time.....
[beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam]
"The midterm elections proved that the majority of Americans think like Paula and Steve."
God Blessed Galveston County!
"They want as many people as possible to participate in the benefits, wealth, and freedoms that this country offers.....,"
I agree with that.
Unfortunately, it includes MILLIONS of illegal aliens, and more to come......
Any truth to the rumor that Nancy wants to put signs at the border that say "Lawbreakers Welcome...Come On In and Get Some Stuff.....It's FREE..."
[beam][beam][beam][beam]
I would encourage Pres. Trump to actually cooperate and give the Speaker and the 9th Circuit exactly what they want.....illegal aliens.
In fact, he should direct that ALL of them that fall under 'catch and release are given a free bus or airplane ride to San Francisco, and delivered right to the front door of the Court and to Nancy's house.
You want 'em, you get 'em, you pay for 'em.....
You want 'em, you get 'em, you pay for 'em. with state funds, not Federal.
That's why send 'em to Nancy and the Ninth.
They LOVE illegals more than legal citizens out there on the Left Coast....send 'em some more love......ALL of it....
I bet the whining would be heard all the way to Madawaska.....
