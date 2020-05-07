Recently, I went to do my weekly shopping at Kroger around 10 a.m. The store was full of tourists with their children misbehaving, running around and screaming. There was no way one could obey the 6-foot rule of social distancing. Most weren't wearing a mask.
I don't understand all of these people crying and complaining that they couldn't file the unemployment claims because the system is jammed up. How can these people afford to come to the beach?
The governor made a bad decision to fully open the beaches to the public. There should've been a gradual plan to open the beaches as our county had planned; but no, the governor who lives in Austin said that we're fully opening the beaches.
Do we not have a right to protect our health in a time like this? With the flood of tourists, apparently we don't have that right.
Gov. Greg Abbott messed up. He made the wrong decision about the beaches. Shame on Abbott.
Jim Benz
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.